It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 10:00 PM CST until TUE 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
