Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.