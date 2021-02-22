Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
