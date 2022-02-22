Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
