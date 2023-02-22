Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…
A snowy day for all, but some will be seeing more heavy snow than others, resulting in a tight snowfall gradient. Find out how much more snow …
Cold today, but dry. We'll start to warm up Saturday, but another cold front arrives on Sunday. See how much it will cool us down and if any m…
Mainly dry during the day, but scattered rain and snow showers in southern Wisconsin Monday night with a cold front
A cold front will arrive tonight and with an area of low pressure moving in behind it, the chance for rain and snow is coming back and stickin…
Dry for most Wednesday, but light snow will begin to return tonight and heavy snow is expected for many Thursday. Track the activity and see h…