Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Madison is in the middle of a frigid stretch that may make a run at some rather obscure signatures of winter cold from the past.
