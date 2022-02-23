It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 19-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
