Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 16 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.