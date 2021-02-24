Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
