 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert