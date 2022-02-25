It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 15-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will become lighter overnight. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 22. 18 degrees is today's low. I…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 19-degree low is fo…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
This evening in Kenosha: Periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tuesday…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures in Kenosha…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy. Low 32F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Kenosha people should be prepared for…