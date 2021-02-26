Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.