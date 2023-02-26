Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.