Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

