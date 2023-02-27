Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Kenosha, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
