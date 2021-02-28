The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
