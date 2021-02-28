 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert