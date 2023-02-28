Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 8:49 PM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
