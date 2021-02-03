 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert