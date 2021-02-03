Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
