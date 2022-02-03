Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.