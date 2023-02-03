It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
