Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 11 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

