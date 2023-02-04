It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.