Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -6.3. A 4-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until FRI 6:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.