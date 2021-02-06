It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -3.91. A -6-degree low is forcasted. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 6:20 PM CST until SAT 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
