Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
