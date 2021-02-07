It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -8.54. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Kenosha: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low 11F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally g…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 11 degrees is today's low. Toda…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at -6.3. A 4-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 22.89. We'll see a low tem…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Thursday, with temperatures in…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at -3.91. A -6-degree l…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low.…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.2. We'll see a low temp…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures …