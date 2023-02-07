Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
