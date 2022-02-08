Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Kenosha's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to sta…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 13-degree low is for…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely h…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds WNW a…
This evening in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might …