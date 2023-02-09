Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
