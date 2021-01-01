Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.