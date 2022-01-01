Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
