Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.