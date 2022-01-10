It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11. A 0-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 6-degree low is for…
This evening in Kenosha: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bar…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted lo…