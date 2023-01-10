Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
