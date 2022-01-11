It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
