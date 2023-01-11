Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
