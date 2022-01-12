Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.