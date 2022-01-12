 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert