It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
