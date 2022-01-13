Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 6-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low around 0F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempera…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Thursday, with temperatures in the …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bar…
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tem…