Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.