Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

