It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low around 0F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempera…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Thursday, with temperatures in the …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. A 6-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tem…