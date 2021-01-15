It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
