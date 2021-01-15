 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert