Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until MON 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

