Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. A 21-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.