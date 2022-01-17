Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.