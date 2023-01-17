Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.