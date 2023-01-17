Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
A warm front will lift over southern Wisconsin Wednesday, but will be quickly followed by a cold front Thursday. Find out when rain and snow are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
