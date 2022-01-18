Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
