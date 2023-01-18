Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.