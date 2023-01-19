 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 2:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

