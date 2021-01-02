Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 32.48. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.