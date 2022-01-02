It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 5 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
