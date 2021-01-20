Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.17. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.