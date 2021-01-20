It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.17. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Mode…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Don't…
This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperature…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow a…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 de…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. W…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above …
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a goo…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip …