It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hittin…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, w…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 21-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. A 6-degree low is for…
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 6F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barel…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for t…